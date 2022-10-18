PDWP okays seven uplift schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved seven development schemes of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 14,227.998 million.

The schemes were approved in the 21st meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23.

Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal joined through video link.

The approved development schemes included rehabilitation/re-construction of road from Sammundri to Gojra, Length 28 km, Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 677.385 million; rehabilitation of road from Tandlianwala (at Jallah Chowk) to Kamalia via Zaffar Chowk, Mamukanjan, Length 59 km at a cost of Rs 2,733.725 million; rehabilitation/re-construction of Sammundri to Tandlianwala upto Jallah Chowk, Length 16 km at a cost of Rs 673.

112 million; re-construction/rehabilitation of Khurrianwala � Jaranwala Road, Length 23 km, Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 825.235 million; rehabilitation of Faisalabad circular road/by-pass ring Length 97.8 km at a cost of Rs 6,414.776 million; rehabilitation of Sammundri Sahiwal Road, District Faisalabad & Sahiwal at the cost of Rs 2,339.893 million and rehabilitation of Dual Carriageway Sahianwala Khurrianwala Road from Chak No 163/RB Balagan to Sadaqat Mill Chowk Length 5.60 km, District Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 563.874 million.

Punjab Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of thePlanning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, andother senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.