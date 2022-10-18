UrduPoint.com

PDWP Okays Seven Uplift Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 07:18 PM

PDWP okays seven uplift schemes

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved seven development schemes of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 14,227.998 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved seven development schemes of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 14,227.998 million.

The schemes were approved in the 21st meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23.

Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal joined through video link.

The approved development schemes included rehabilitation/re-construction of road from Sammundri to Gojra, Length 28 km, Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 677.385 million; rehabilitation of road from Tandlianwala (at Jallah Chowk) to Kamalia via Zaffar Chowk, Mamukanjan, Length 59 km at a cost of Rs 2,733.725 million; rehabilitation/re-construction of Sammundri to Tandlianwala upto Jallah Chowk, Length 16 km at a cost of Rs 673.

112 million; re-construction/rehabilitation of Khurrianwala � Jaranwala Road, Length 23 km, Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 825.235 million; rehabilitation of Faisalabad circular road/by-pass ring Length 97.8 km at a cost of Rs 6,414.776 million; rehabilitation of Sammundri Sahiwal Road, District Faisalabad & Sahiwal at the cost of Rs 2,339.893 million and rehabilitation of Dual Carriageway Sahianwala Khurrianwala Road from Chak No 163/RB Balagan to Sadaqat Mill Chowk Length 5.60 km, District Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 563.874 million.

Punjab Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of thePlanning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, andother senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sahiwal Jaranwala Gojra Kamalia Tandlianwala All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist dies in accident on Havelian-Dhamtor ..

Motorcyclist dies in accident on Havelian-Dhamtor Bypass road

57 seconds ago
 National Assembly refers six private members' bill ..

National Assembly refers six private members' bills to committees

58 seconds ago
 Safe City Project to cover markets, commercial are ..

Safe City Project to cover markets, commercial areas for high vigilance: IGP

59 seconds ago
 TEVTA waives fee of flood-hit areas students

TEVTA waives fee of flood-hit areas students

1 minute ago
 PM, MQM delegation discuss current political situa ..

PM, MQM delegation discuss current political situation

1 minute ago
 German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Rus ..

German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Russia ties

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.