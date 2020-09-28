UrduPoint.com
PDWP Okays Six Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:52 PM

Provincial Development Working Party on Monday approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 35,701.468 million

The schemes were approved in the 8th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 chaired by the Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Chairman P&D Board, emphasised on the importance of health initiatives in the development portfolio of the province.

He also reiterated that health projects should be prioritized to deter the existing health crisis in Punjab.

The approved development schemes include: establishment of Hospital Waste Management System in Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 137.327 million; establishment of 250 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital, Sialkot at the cost of Rs 5173.530 million; establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College in District Layyah at a cost of Rs 5747.790 million; establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College in District Rajanpur at a cost of Rs 8722.370 million; Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn & Child Health (IRMNCH) & Nutrition Program (Phase-III)at a cost of Rs 6420.451 million and Punjab Rozgar Programme at a costof Rs 9500.00 million.

