PDWP To Give Approval Of Peshawar -D.I Khan Motorway Project On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway project is ready to be presented before Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for approval on Monday .

The Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa has convened a special meeting of PWDP on Monday for approval of this key communication project connecting southern districts with provincial metropolitan.

The preliminary PC-1 of 360 kilometers Peshawar�to D.�I. Khan Motorway with an estimated�cost�of Rs 250�billions�has been finalized for further scrutiny and approval.

The six lanes�motorway�include 19 interchanges,110 bridges.

The interchanges will facilitate people of Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

The special meeting of Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) of Planning and Development Party will give approval to the project after further scrutinizing the preliminary PC-1.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on the demand of people of southern districts had given approval to this key communication projects in last December after meeting with elected representatives of southern districts.

