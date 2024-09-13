PE gas pipelines installed to replace corroded supply line: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Minister for Energy, Senator, Musadik Masood Malik on Friday said the PE pipelines have been installed instead of steel to replace the corroded lines in Pindi’s union council.

Responding to a query of Senator Kamran Murtaza about the replacement of steel pipelines with PE in the Sui Gas pipeline in Chak Jalal-ud-Din, Girja Road UC No. 89, District Rawalpindi, the minister said as per the old infrastructure the sewage, water and gas pipelines were laid together that resulted in corrosion due to leakage in the sewage and water pipes.

“PE pipes do not corrode and have less cost and longer life than the steel pipes.

There have been 1.25 inches of pipelines in a specific street and the width of the pipeline is changed to maintain pressure keeping in view the consumption. If there is low consumption and a bigger pipeline is placed then the pressure would drop and therefore specific engineering designs are made keeping in view the location,” he said.

The minister said that Rs61 million in expenses were made on this project and the contractor's details were shared in the detailed answer. The construction work has been completed whereas the commissioning details of the gas supply could be shared in the next session, he added.

