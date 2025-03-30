Peace Agreement Finalized In Kurram
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 12:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A peace agreement has been reached between Shia and Sunni communities in Kurram district under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.
The agreement, made possible through the efforts of the provincial government and local elders, includes a long-term ceasefire and the restoration of the Thal-Parachinar Highway.
As per the agreement, both communities have committed to resolving disputes through dialogue, maintaining peace and order, and cooperating with the government and security forces.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur termed the agreement a major step toward lasting peace and assured that the government will continue efforts for regional stability and development.
He emphasized that development projects and better facilities will be ensured for the people of Kurram.
Local residents and tribal elders welcomed the agreement, hoping it would bring long-term stability and prosperity to the region.
