Peace And Order Awareness Ceremony Held In Gujranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Peace and order awareness ceremony held in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) An awareness ceremony was organized to maintain law and order during Muharram ul Haram under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Shabir Butt on Wednesday.

SP Operational Gujranwala Dr. Raza Tanveer, SP President Shahid Nawaz Waraich, DSP Circle Nowshera Warkan Shahid Inayat, Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Warkan Muhammad Naveed Haider, Tehsildar Malik Khawar Hayat, President and General Secretary Bar Nowshera Warkan, members of all Masaliks, business representatives, and members of civil society attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Shabir Butt said that Nowshera is an area of peace-loving citizens and maintaining peace and mutual harmony is the top priority .

In the ceremony, Tehsil President Bar Nowshera Warkan and the scholars and members of the peace committee, who represented different sects, also shared their opinions.

