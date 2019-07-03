Peace and prosperity to prevail in country: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS)General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is on positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS)General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is on positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity.

While speaking to 222nd Corps Commanders' Conference , that was held at GHQ on Wednesday, Army Chief also apprised the forum about difficult but extremely essential long term beneficial measures taken by the government for improving and strengthening national economy.Corps Commanders' Conference discussed geo strategic, regional and national security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organisations.