Peace And Stability In Balochistan Top Priorities: Sanaullah
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Saturday that the Prime Minister's first priority is to establish peace in Balochistan and provide relief to the people
Talking to a private news channel, he said the plans were executed rapidly for the development of Balochistan, and matters were being resolved on a pre-arty basis.
He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), being a pro-democratic party, believes in dialogue and consultation.
The PML-N leadership offered dialogue and consultation for the betterment of Pakistan several times, he added.
Shehbaz Sharif, in the past, offered a charter of economy to bring the country out of an economic quagmire, he further added.
He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on the other hand, was always involved in undemocratic activities, they chose the way of anarchy against the principles of democracy.
