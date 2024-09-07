Open Menu

Peace And Stability In Balochistan Top Priorities: Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Saturday that the Prime Minister's first priority is to establish peace in Balochistan and provide relief to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Saturday that the Prime Minister's first priority is to establish peace in Balochistan and provide relief to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the plans were executed rapidly for the development of Balochistan, and matters were being resolved on a pre-arty basis.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), being a pro-democratic party, believes in dialogue and consultation.

The PML-N leadership offered dialogue and consultation for the betterment of Pakistan several times, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif, in the past, offered a charter of economy to bring the country out of an economic quagmire, he further added.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on the other hand, was always involved in undemocratic activities, they chose the way of anarchy against the principles of democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Rana SanaUllah

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

4 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

4 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

4 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

4 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

4 minutes ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

9 minutes ago
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

9 minutes ago
 Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

5 minutes ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

5 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues in Lesco regio ..

Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region

5 minutes ago
 President Zardari vows to ensure free education fo ..

President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children

5 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan