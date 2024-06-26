Open Menu

Peace Awareness Program Held In Nowshera Virkan Market During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram

In the days of Muharram-ul-Haram, an awareness program was organized on Wednesday at Nowshera Virkan Al Syed Market in reference to maintaining peace and security

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In the days of Muharram-ul-Haram, an awareness program was organized on Wednesday at Nowshera Virkan Al Syed Market in reference to maintaining peace and security.

As per details, the event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Shabeer Butt, SP Operations Gujranwala Dr. Raza Tanveer, SP President Shahid Nawaz Warraich, DSP Circle Nowshera Virkan Market Shahid Anait, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Haider, Tehsildar Malik Khawar Hayat, President and General Secretary of Bar, all members of the Peace Committee, representatives of trade associations, members of social organizations, and journalists.

During the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Shabeer Butt expressed that Nowshera Virkan Al Syed Market is known for its peace-loving citizens, and it is hoped that during Muharram-ul-Haram, good news will be received here just like in the past.

The President of Tehsil Bar Nowshera Virkan Market and various religious representatives and members of the Peace Committee also shared their views and offered prayers for the success of the event.

APP/nsv/378

Related Topics

Gujranwala Circle Nowshera Virkan Market Event All

Recent Stories

'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finan ..

'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths

1 minute ago
 CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Mod ..

CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model

1 minute ago
 ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July ..

ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 5

1 minute ago
 NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action i ..

NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

3 minutes ago
 RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police d ..

RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police during Muharram

1 hour ago
Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation pro ..

Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation programme instead of being punish ..

1 hour ago
 Saiful Malook lake laps visitors into pipe-dreams ..

Saiful Malook lake laps visitors into pipe-dreams with fairy world thoughts with ..

1 hour ago
 DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio ..

DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign

1 hour ago
 Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, hig ..

Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to ro ..

1 hour ago
 Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari

Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari

1 hour ago
 Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end si ..

Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan