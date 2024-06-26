Peace Awareness Program Held In Nowshera Virkan Market During Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM
In the days of Muharram-ul-Haram, an awareness program was organized on Wednesday at Nowshera Virkan Al Syed Market in reference to maintaining peace and security
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In the days of Muharram-ul-Haram, an awareness program was organized on Wednesday at Nowshera Virkan Al Syed Market in reference to maintaining peace and security.
As per details, the event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Shabeer Butt, SP Operations Gujranwala Dr. Raza Tanveer, SP President Shahid Nawaz Warraich, DSP Circle Nowshera Virkan Market Shahid Anait, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Haider, Tehsildar Malik Khawar Hayat, President and General Secretary of Bar, all members of the Peace Committee, representatives of trade associations, members of social organizations, and journalists.
During the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Shabeer Butt expressed that Nowshera Virkan Al Syed Market is known for its peace-loving citizens, and it is hoped that during Muharram-ul-Haram, good news will be received here just like in the past.
The President of Tehsil Bar Nowshera Virkan Market and various religious representatives and members of the Peace Committee also shared their views and offered prayers for the success of the event.
APP/nsv/378
