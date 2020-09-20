UrduPoint.com
Peace Cannot Be Achieved In Isolation: NC, NACTA

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Peace cannot be achieved in isolation: NC, NACTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) National Coordinator (NC), Khaliq Dad Lak has said no nation or community could achieve peace in isolation and it could only be possible by promoting cultural understanding and respect among various segments of society.

"Our aim should be to end isolation and develop integrated communities which are less vulnerable to the influence of extremist elements," he said in his message on "International Day of Peace" to be marked tomorrow.

The day celebrated worldwide on September 21 every year to uphold the values of peaceful coexistence and also to acknowledge the efforts of those working to promote peace. The theme of this year's Peace Day "Shaping Peace Together".

"On this day, I invite all communities to join hands for a peaceful world," Khaliq Dad added.

He said over the last few decades, the world had witnessed multiple economic, social and environmental challenges.

However, the rise in incidents of violent extremism and terrorism remained at the forefront.

There was a growing realization that all these issues were multi-faceted and inter related. Consequently, the need for pursuit of peace and the resolve to live in harmony had become imminent.

It can only be achieved by working together through an integrated model espousing whole of a government and society approach, the NC remarked.

