Peace Caravan Embarks On Taxila To Maintain Peace During Muharram Ul Harram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 09:34 PM

On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the Peace Caravan embarked on Taxila from Rawalpindi aimed at establishing peace and security during Muharram ul Harram

The Peace Caravan, was consisting of police officers SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan, DSP Security Tahir Sikander, SDPO Taxila Asghar Chandio, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Qazi Abdul Razzaq and other members.

A meeting was also held at the central Jamia Masjid Lala Rukh Wah Cantt to ensure peace and security during Muharram ul Harram.

Senior police officers and distinguished scholars attended the meeting, which was attended by the Peace Caravan.

They will also visit other towns in Rawalpindi.

The Peace Caravan will spread the message of brotherhood, love, and respect, as they do every year.

The distinguished scholars assured their full support to maintain peace during Muharram ul Harram.

We are thankful to the CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani for mobilizing all of us. Together, we will establish exemplary peace during Muharram, the scholars emphasized.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that I am grateful to the distinguished scholars and worshippers for their participation in the Peace Caravan.

With the cooperation of distinguished scholars the Punjab government's orders and Standard Operating Procedure SOPs will be implemented during Muharram ul Harram.

The determination to establish an atmosphere of love and unity was expressed, and every possible step will be taken towards it.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were held for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

