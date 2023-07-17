Open Menu

Peace Caravan Reaches Eid Gah Sharif To Establish Peace During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

peace caravan reaches Eid Gah Sharif to establish peace during Muharram

Police peace carva comprising learned scholars, under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, reached Eid Gah Sharif to establish peace during Muharram ul Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A police peace carva comprising learned scholars, under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, reached Eid Gah Sharif to establish peace during Muharram ul Haram.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir, SP Rawal Faisal Saleem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabeel, DSP Security Mirza Tahir Sikandar, SDPO Waris Khan Malik Rafaqaat, Assistant Commissioner City Dr Zanira while, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor, Allama Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Sahibzada Usman Ghani, Hafiz Qasim Ayub, Kusar Abbas Qumi, Yasir Iqbal Rizvi, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Zia Allah Shah, Maulana Muhammad Shahid Saboor Chishti, Qari Rafiq Shakir, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Sain Ejaz, Hafiz Mohammad Akhtar and other members participated.

The peace caravan was welcomed by Pir Naqibur Rahman where a meeting was held in Eid Gah Sharif to ensure peace and order during Muharram ul Harram.

Like every year, the message of brotherhood, love and tolerance will be forwarded through Peace Caravan. We have to make our country a cradle of peace and harmony. We are grateful to CPO Rawalpindi for mobilizing us all. Together, we will establish ideal peace during Muharram, scholars added.

With the cooperation of scholars, the implementation of the orders and Standard Operating Procedures SOPs of the Punjab government will be ensured during Muharram, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani remarked.

He expressed his commitment to take all possible steps to establish an atmosphere of love and harmony during Muharram.

Prayers were also held for the progress and prosperity of the country

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Progress Nasir Usman Ghani Nabeel All Love Muharram

Recent Stories

Power outages badly impacts business activities: N ..

Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

16 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's ..

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's Maduro - Novak

16 minutes ago
 Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Goo ..

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

16 minutes ago
 PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

16 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

20 minutes ago
 Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

20 minutes ago
NEPRA celebrates women leadership

NEPRA celebrates women leadership

8 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city cou ..

Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city council

8 minutes ago
 Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population ' ..

Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

9 minutes ago
 Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

9 minutes ago
 KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 ..

KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 terrorists, POs in last six m ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance t ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection I ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan