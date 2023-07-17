peace caravan reaches Eid Gah Sharif to establish peace during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

Police peace carva comprising learned scholars, under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, reached Eid Gah Sharif to establish peace during Muharram ul Haram

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir, SP Rawal Faisal Saleem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabeel, DSP Security Mirza Tahir Sikandar, SDPO Waris Khan Malik Rafaqaat, Assistant Commissioner City Dr Zanira while, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor, Allama Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Sahibzada Usman Ghani, Hafiz Qasim Ayub, Kusar Abbas Qumi, Yasir Iqbal Rizvi, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Zia Allah Shah, Maulana Muhammad Shahid Saboor Chishti, Qari Rafiq Shakir, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Sain Ejaz, Hafiz Mohammad Akhtar and other members participated.

The peace caravan was welcomed by Pir Naqibur Rahman where a meeting was held in Eid Gah Sharif to ensure peace and order during Muharram ul Harram.

Like every year, the message of brotherhood, love and tolerance will be forwarded through Peace Caravan. We have to make our country a cradle of peace and harmony. We are grateful to CPO Rawalpindi for mobilizing us all. Together, we will establish ideal peace during Muharram, scholars added.

With the cooperation of scholars, the implementation of the orders and Standard Operating Procedures SOPs of the Punjab government will be ensured during Muharram, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani remarked.

He expressed his commitment to take all possible steps to establish an atmosphere of love and harmony during Muharram.

Prayers were also held for the progress and prosperity of the country