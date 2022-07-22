Peace Committee delegate to visit Uch Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation of Peace Committee Bahawalpur on Friday would visit Uch Sharif and hold meeting with local notables including religious leaders to deliver message of peaceAccording to a press release issued here, a delegate of Peace Committee headed by President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hafiz Muhammad Younas and comprising leaders from different walks of life left Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Office to visit Uch Sharif to hold meeting with local religious leaders and other stakeholders to deliver message of peace.

The visit of Peace Committee was part of efforts to maintain peace and order during upcoming month of Moharram-ul-Haram.