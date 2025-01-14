Open Menu

Peace Committee Delegation Visits Police Khidmat Markaz

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Peace committee delegation visits Police Khidmat Markaz

A delegation of the International Interfaith Peace Committee Pakistan visited the Police Khidmat Markaz and cut the birthday cake of Hazrat Ali (RA), here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A delegation of the International Interfaith Peace Committee Pakistan visited the Police Khidmat Markaz and cut the birthday cake of Hazrat Ali (RA), here on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised Chairman International Interfaith Peace Committee Pakistan Allama Pirzada Muhammad Irfan Javed Qadri, Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan, Agha Fazal Abbas Jafri, Organizer Haji Muhammad Asif, Christian Vice-Chairman Pakistan Shaukat Javed, And Vice- Chairman Punjab Allama Mufti Kamran and others.

The delegation visited all the departments of the Police Khidmat Markaz.

In-charge Tahaffuz Markaz Madam Madiha, In-charge Police Khidmat Markaz Sarmad Ali briefed the delegation about the center.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Christian Mufti All

Recent Stories

Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in ..

Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in energy, other sectors

40 seconds ago
 CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization ..

CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization of electric feeder buses

42 seconds ago
 Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “ ..

Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “Masala Festival”

43 seconds ago
 NBP various branches being converted into Islamic ..

NBP various branches being converted into Islamic mode: Ali Pervaiz

3 minutes ago
 In a major step, Govt. approves new power provisio ..

In a major step, Govt. approves new power provision system to SEZs, Industrial E ..

3 minutes ago
 “I said I’d come when my lawyers arrive,” Im ..

“I said I’d come when my lawyers arrive,” Imran Khan reacts to £190m case ..

29 minutes ago
Senator Rubina visits 'BISP Payment Center' at Ibr ..

Senator Rubina visits 'BISP Payment Center' at Ibrahim Hyderi

4 minutes ago
 ATC confirms interim bail of PTI leader in Askari ..

ATC confirms interim bail of PTI leader in Askari Tower attack case

3 minutes ago
 CJP agrees for early fixation of cases involving u ..

CJP agrees for early fixation of cases involving urgency

3 minutes ago
 Water guidelines issued for wheat crop

Water guidelines issued for wheat crop

31 seconds ago
 PM for further improving IT infrastructure to boos ..

PM for further improving IT infrastructure to boost exports by upto $25 bn in 5 ..

33 seconds ago
 Workshop on data analysis tools usage in agricultu ..

Workshop on data analysis tools usage in agriculture held

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan