Peace committee delegation visits Police Khidmat Markaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A delegation of the International Interfaith Peace Committee Pakistan visited the Police Khidmat Markaz and cut the birthday cake of Hazrat Ali (RA), here on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised Chairman International Interfaith Peace Committee Pakistan Allama Pirzada Muhammad Irfan Javed Qadri, Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan, Agha Fazal Abbas Jafri, Organizer Haji Muhammad Asif, Christian Vice-Chairman Pakistan Shaukat Javed, And Vice- Chairman Punjab Allama Mufti Kamran and others.

The delegation visited all the departments of the Police Khidmat Markaz.

In-charge Tahaffuz Markaz Madam Madiha, In-charge Police Khidmat Markaz Sarmad Ali briefed the delegation about the center.