Peace Committee Extends Support To Drug Free Campaign

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Peace Committee extends support to Drug Free Campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Central Peace Committee (CPC) Peshawar announced full cooperation with the ongoing 'Drug-Free Peshawar' campaign on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the chairman of CPC, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman commended the efforts of the Chief Secretary, Commissioner Peshawar and other institutions for eradication of the menace of narcotics.

He said that in a very short period, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud has made significant achievements in the eradication of narcotics by creating awareness amongst the youth about the menace.

He urged the residents and all civil society to join hands with the government agencies in this holy war against narcotics to protect our coming generation from it.

