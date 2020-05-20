UrduPoint.com
Peace Committee Is Acting As Bridge For Admin, Police People: Dc Says

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that members of Peace Committee are acting as a bridge for the administration, the police and the people for creating an atmosphere of peace and harmony

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that members of Peace Committee are acting as a bridge for the administration, the police and the people for creating an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Addressing a meeting of district Peace Committee here regarding the implementation of 20 unanimous points on the eve of shab qadar, jumma tul wida Eid ul Fitr in mosques and imam bargahs; the deputy commissioner said that due to the positive thinking and cooperation of members Peace Committee there was existed an exemplary sectarian and religious harmony in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has stressed the Ulemas belonging to different sects and creed and members peace committee for implementing unanimously 20 points declaration at Mosques and Imam Bargah on the eve of shab qadar, Jumma Tul wida, and on Eid ul Fitr due to the prevailing corona virus epidemic and lockdown.

He said that due to the leniency in lockdown corona cases can be increased adding that 5 tested positive cases including two policemen have been surfaced just in a day in the district whereas prior to that no case was reported after April14 in the district.

He said that it was hoped that social distances will be maintained especially during the prayers, while Masks and Gloves will also be used in general.

The Ulemas and members of peace committee have ensured complete cooperation with reference to implementing over the unanimous 20 points declaration.

On the occasion, Moulana Ghulam Fareed, Moulana Manzoor Silavi, Sahibzada Mansoor Awaisi, Mifti Ashraf Ali, Allama Syed Intizar Mehdi and others presented competent action of suggestions.

