Peace committee meeting discusses arrangements for Chehlum

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhry on Thursday convened a meeting with members of the peace committee, religious scholars, and organizers of Majlis and processions in order to maintain peace and order during the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhry on Thursday convened a meeting with members of the peace committee, religious scholars, and organizers of Majlis and processions in order to maintain peace and order during the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

The meeting, held at the SSP office, focused on addressing concerns and finding solutions to ensure a peaceful observance.

Participants appreciated the initiative and discussed security measures, law and order, and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

During the meeting, SSP Chaudhry assured prompt resolution of issues and emphasized the crucial role of the peace committee in promoting religious tolerance.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together for peace and harmony in the district.

APP/hms/378