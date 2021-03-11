Peace committee meeting held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :District police organized piece committee meeting to ensure peace and create inter-faith harmony in society here on Thursday.

Ulema hailing from different school of thoughts gathered on the occasion to give input over fulfillment of agenda of the meeting in a successful way.

Speaking to participants, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem appealed to hold cohesive role for maintaining law and order across the district.

He said local police held special security arrangements on the occasion of Shab-e-Miraj so that no outlaw would able to follow its nefarious attempt or action.

He said police was determined to maintain peace at any cost. He praised role of peace committee members in past as they had played always a concrete role to achieve the needful.