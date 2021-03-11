UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace Committee Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Peace committee meeting held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :District police organized piece committee meeting to ensure peace and create inter-faith harmony in society here on Thursday.

Ulema hailing from different school of thoughts gathered on the occasion to give input over fulfillment of agenda of the meeting in a successful way.

Speaking to participants, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem appealed to hold cohesive role for maintaining law and order across the district.

He said local police held special security arrangements on the occasion of Shab-e-Miraj so that no outlaw would able to follow its nefarious attempt or action.

He said police was determined to maintain peace at any cost. He praised role of peace committee members in past as they had played always a concrete role to achieve the needful.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Muhammad Ali From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

36 seconds ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

22 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

11 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

11 minutes ago

IOC to buy vaccines from China for Tokyo, Beijing ..

11 minutes ago

Chairman, PAL expresses condolence on Shama Khalid ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.