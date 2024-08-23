Open Menu

Peace Committee Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee, under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, was held on Friday here.

MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem and DPO Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, besides deputy commissioners, DPOs of other districts participated in the meeting through video-link. Members of the peace committee also participated.

The commissioner welcomed the scholars and appreciated their efforts to establish peace across the division. Jahanzaib Awan said maintaining peace on 10th of Muharram is the result of the efforts of the members of the peace committees, along with the administrative and security institutions.

He said that the same spirit should be maintained for peaceful holding of processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). The commissioner said scholars should continue to take measures for further promotion of tolerance, unity, patience and brotherhood, and the code of conduct should be followed.

The meeting was told that 42 Chehlam processions and 61 majalis would held in the four districts. All administrative and security arrangements have been completed. Scholars of all schools of thought are on the same page for the establishment of peace. The scholars expressed their views and said that there are different sects in the papers, but as Muslims and Pakistanis, we are all on the same page for the establishment of peace in this country.

