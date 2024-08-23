Peace Committee Meeting Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee, under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, was held on Friday here.
MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem and DPO Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, besides deputy commissioners, DPOs of other districts participated in the meeting through video-link. Members of the peace committee also participated.
The commissioner welcomed the scholars and appreciated their efforts to establish peace across the division. Jahanzaib Awan said maintaining peace on 10th of Muharram is the result of the efforts of the members of the peace committees, along with the administrative and security institutions.
He said that the same spirit should be maintained for peaceful holding of processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). The commissioner said scholars should continue to take measures for further promotion of tolerance, unity, patience and brotherhood, and the code of conduct should be followed.
The meeting was told that 42 Chehlam processions and 61 majalis would held in the four districts. All administrative and security arrangements have been completed. Scholars of all schools of thought are on the same page for the establishment of peace. The scholars expressed their views and said that there are different sects in the papers, but as Muslims and Pakistanis, we are all on the same page for the establishment of peace in this country.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority3 minutes ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM3 minutes ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister3 minutes ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case3 minutes ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt bans PTM leader entry3 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Women's Enclave3 minutes ago
-
PML-N ensured stability through economic policies: Afnan3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt fixes Rs.1 crore ‘head money’ for high-value target dacoits3 minutes ago
-
CM commends police on consigning dacoit Bashir Shar to hell3 minutes ago