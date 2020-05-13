Peace committee meeting in Khanewal

The district administration Wednesday formed a district peace committee to finalize strategy regarding maintaining law and order on Youm-e-Ali here in light of government instructions

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The district administration Wednesday formed a district peace committee to finalize strategy regarding maintaining law and order on Youm-e-Ali here in light of government instructions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue chaired the meeting on direction of DC Agha Muhammad Zaheer Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem.

The chair expressed resolve to get SOPs of the government be implemented in letter and spirit during majalis, processions on 21st Ramzan.

All peace committee members would be taken into confidence over different measurements adopted by the district government to maintain peace across the region.

ADC Muhammad Akhtar said on the occasion that the district government would not compromise on peace and ready to meet outlaws with an iron hand.