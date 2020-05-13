UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace Committee Meeting In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:17 PM

Peace committee meeting in Khanewal

The district administration Wednesday formed a district peace committee to finalize strategy regarding maintaining law and order on Youm-e-Ali here in light of government instructions

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The district administration Wednesday formed a district peace committee to finalize strategy regarding maintaining law and order on Youm-e-Ali here in light of government instructions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue chaired the meeting on direction of DC Agha Muhammad Zaheer Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem.

The chair expressed resolve to get SOPs of the government be implemented in letter and spirit during majalis, processions on 21st Ramzan.

All peace committee members would be taken into confidence over different measurements adopted by the district government to maintain peace across the region.

ADC Muhammad Akhtar said on the occasion that the district government would not compromise on peace and ready to meet outlaws with an iron hand.

Related Topics

Law And Order Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

5 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

1 minute ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

52 seconds ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

54 seconds ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

23 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.