UrduPoint.com

Peace Committee Meeting To Ensure Peace In Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Peace committee meeting to ensure peace in Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Meeting of Divisional Peace Committee here on Monday expressed resolve to main brotherhood and unity among all schools of thoughts of Muslims during upcoming Muharram-ul-Harram.

Meeting was presided over by Commissioner Amir Khattak attended by Farooq Seedi, Ali Raza, Muhammad Usman, Abdul Haq and others. DC Tahir Wattu, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz among other officers attended the meeting.

Addressing to participants, Commissioner said, land of saints had always delivered peace message among all sects of Muslim Ummah from its soil .

He said, loud speaker act and wall chalking would be dealt strictly. He said, law and order would be maintained at any cost in the division during holy days of Muharram.

He said close and full security arrangements would be made on processions' routes. There would be exemplary cleaning arrangements on ways to Imam Bargahs and Majalis-e- Aza.

Deputy Commissioner said, strict accountability would be held against elements to be found fuelling hatred and mischief.

Related Topics

Law And Order Muslim All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

17 minutes ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

20 minutes ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

1 hour ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.