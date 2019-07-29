Peace Committee meets to discuss matters of Eid-ul-Azha, Moharam-ul-Haram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of district Peace Committee was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shizab Saeed presided over the meeting, while District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioners of concerned tehsils and members of District Peace Committee attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to Eid-ul-Azha and Moharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was told that foolproof security arrangements will be done for both the religious events. Deputy Commissioner asked organizers of Moharam processions and Majalis to observe punctuality and follow all the Standard Operating Procedures. He also said that special permission letter will be required for collecting animal hides on Eid-ul-Azha. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company was directed to ensure cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha and Moharam-ul-Haram.