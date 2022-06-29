UrduPoint.com

Peace Committee Meets To Review Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram-ul-Haram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Peace Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram-ul-Haram

A meeting of the District Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee on Wednesday held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in the committee room of his office here.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee on Wednesday held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in the committee room of his office here.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils of the district, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hafiz Muhammad Younis, Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Ehsanullah Rahat, Faqir Habib-ur-Rehman, Syed Salahuddin Jilani, Sahibzada Muhammad Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Makhdoom Syed Sabteen Bukhari, Mufti Muhammad Kashif, Mufti Muhammad Javed Mustafa, Father Pervez Simon OP, Babar Kamran Pervez, Sardar Tufail Jhajhot, Muhammad Javed Karim Khan, Makhdoom Syed Kamran Gilani, Syed Wasim Abbas Bukhari, Qasim Shahid Abbasi and other members of the committee were also present.

DC said that the Bahawalpur region was the epitome of peace and members of the District Peace Committee and Inter-Faith Harmony Committee should play their due role in maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

He said that tolerance should be promoted in society and the message of peace and brotherhood should be spread.

He said that 10 selling points have been set up in the district for the sale and purchase of animals, adding that the sale of sick or defected animals at selling points is strictly prohibited.

Medical and veterinary camps and Rescue 1122 camps would be set up at selling points. The meeting was informed that the remains of sacrificial animals would be destroyed at the designated places and awareness among the people would be created in this regard.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and the Municipal Corporation would provide waste bags for the transportation of animal waste. The meeting was directed to complete all the arrangements regarding Muharram-ul-Haram in time.

It was informed on the occasion that the participants of the caravan of peace ambassadors would visit all the tehsils of the district to prevail unity, solidarity and brotherhood among the people. Earlier, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils across the district, in-charge Rescue 1122, and other concerned officers briefed about the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram.

Related Topics

Company Visit Sale Bahawalpur Chamber Abdul Razzaq Rescue 1122 Commerce Mufti All Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Panelists concerned over growing water scarcity

Panelists concerned over growing water scarcity

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes 21 supplementary grants w ..

National Assembly passes 21 supplementary grants worth Rs Rs68.685 bln for FY 20 ..

2 minutes ago
 336,000 students to be given IT training under DLP ..

336,000 students to be given IT training under DLP

2 minutes ago
 NATO leaders denounce Russia's 'appalling cruelty' ..

NATO leaders denounce Russia's 'appalling cruelty' in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Police arrested 16 accused, recovered arms

Police arrested 16 accused, recovered arms

5 minutes ago
 DG human rights met with labor minister

DG human rights met with labor minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.