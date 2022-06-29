Peace Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram-ul-Haram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting of the District Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee on Wednesday held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in the committee room of his office here.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee on Wednesday held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in the committee room of his office here.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils of the district, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hafiz Muhammad Younis, Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Ehsanullah Rahat, Faqir Habib-ur-Rehman, Syed Salahuddin Jilani, Sahibzada Muhammad Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Makhdoom Syed Sabteen Bukhari, Mufti Muhammad Kashif, Mufti Muhammad Javed Mustafa, Father Pervez Simon OP, Babar Kamran Pervez, Sardar Tufail Jhajhot, Muhammad Javed Karim Khan, Makhdoom Syed Kamran Gilani, Syed Wasim Abbas Bukhari, Qasim Shahid Abbasi and other members of the committee were also present.

DC said that the Bahawalpur region was the epitome of peace and members of the District Peace Committee and Inter-Faith Harmony Committee should play their due role in maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

He said that tolerance should be promoted in society and the message of peace and brotherhood should be spread.

He said that 10 selling points have been set up in the district for the sale and purchase of animals, adding that the sale of sick or defected animals at selling points is strictly prohibited.

Medical and veterinary camps and Rescue 1122 camps would be set up at selling points. The meeting was informed that the remains of sacrificial animals would be destroyed at the designated places and awareness among the people would be created in this regard.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and the Municipal Corporation would provide waste bags for the transportation of animal waste. The meeting was directed to complete all the arrangements regarding Muharram-ul-Haram in time.

It was informed on the occasion that the participants of the caravan of peace ambassadors would visit all the tehsils of the district to prevail unity, solidarity and brotherhood among the people. Earlier, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils across the district, in-charge Rescue 1122, and other concerned officers briefed about the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram.