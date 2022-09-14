UrduPoint.com

Peace Committee Member Gunned Down In Swat District

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Peace committee member gunned down in Swat district

A member of the local peace committee was killed by unknown gunmen near Deko Diq an area of Swat district on Wednesday night

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A member of the local peace committee was killed by unknown gunmen near Deko Diq an area of Swat district on Wednesday night.

According to police, Sherin Khan was gunned down in the area of Deko Diq.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the site and cordoned of the area to apprehend the assailants.

Five members of the peace committee had lost their lives in a bomb blast in Bara Bandal area of Kabal tehsil on Tuesday evening.

Related Topics

Police Bomb Blast Swat SITE

Recent Stories

Visas Were Not Received by Large Part of Lavrov De ..

Visas Were Not Received by Large Part of Lavrov Delegation to UNGA - Nebenzia

2 minutes ago
 PTA working to fully restore connectivity in flood ..

PTA working to fully restore connectivity in flood hit areas

2 minutes ago
 Union Rejects Deal With Largest US Freight Railroa ..

Union Rejects Deal With Largest US Freight Railroads, Strike Deadline Extended - ..

4 minutes ago
 Europe Expects Next Year's Electricity Prices to R ..

Europe Expects Next Year's Electricity Prices to Rise 10 Times From 2021 - Paris

5 minutes ago
 Tajikistan says two border guards killed in clashe ..

Tajikistan says two border guards killed in clashes with Kyrgyzstan

5 minutes ago
 Russian Citizen Klyushin's Defense to File Motions ..

Russian Citizen Klyushin's Defense to File Motions in US Court Postponing Trial ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.