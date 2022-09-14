Peace committee member gunned down in Swat district

A member of the local peace committee was killed by unknown gunmen near Deko Diq an area of Swat district on Wednesday night

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A member of the local peace committee was killed by unknown gunmen near Deko Diq an area of Swat district on Wednesday night.

According to police, Sherin Khan was gunned down in the area of Deko Diq.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the site and cordoned of the area to apprehend the assailants.

Five members of the peace committee had lost their lives in a bomb blast in Bara Bandal area of Kabal tehsil on Tuesday evening.