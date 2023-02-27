Peace Committee members call on SSP Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Members of the District Peace Committee called on SSP Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khoso on Monday.

The SSP urged the delegation members to play their role in curbing the hate material on social media.

He said that the role of ulema was vital in maintaining law and order and they should use their platform for establishing peace.

They assured the senior police officer of extending all-out coordination to the divisional administration.