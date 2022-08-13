Peace Committee presents shield to Commissioner Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Peace Committee Lahore met Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman here on Saturday and appreciated the arrangements made during Ashura-e-Muharram.

The committee comprising Ulema also presented a shield to the commissioner in recognition of services ensured during the Muharram, says a handout.

On the occasion, Commissioner Capt (retd) Usman said that there were several security threats, but the cooperation of Ulema and scholars ensured peace during Ashura days.

He said the provincial government had also appreciated the constructive role of Ulema in maintaining peace during the holy month.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said, "Our society needs such a vital role of Ulema even during the whole year."Hafiz Asad Obaid, Pir Usman Noori, Allama Qasim Ali Qasmi, Aghah Shah Hussain,Hafiz Kazim, Asghar Chishti, Mufti Shakeel and others were also present.