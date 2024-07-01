Peace Committee stresses unity to maintain peace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab government is committed to collaborating with religious scholars from all sects to maintain and promote peace, said Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan.

In this connection, she stated, full authority has been granted to the district administration to maintain security.

Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said this while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee.

Commissioner Khan observed that the Municipal Corporation was tasked to repair and maintenance of the routes for Muharram processions. Tenders for high-quality work have been issued, and the C&W department has been brought on board.

The Punjab Highway Department will conduct all patchwork. MEPCO officials have been instructed to fix sagging electrical wires along the routes and to prevent load shedding and voltage issues in the affected areas.

To facilitate mourners, streetlights are being installed along the procession routes. WASA has been assigned to replace manhole covers.

RPO Multan Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry shared that there would be 910 processions and 3,182 gatherings in the first ten days of Muharram. A comprehensive security plan has been formulated, with over 10,000 personnel deployed across the division.

Qari Hanif Jalandhari remarked, “Muharram teaches tolerance, patience, and brotherhood”.

Ali Raza Gardazi stressed the need to eradicate religious extremism for peace. Mazhar Gilani called for collective efforts to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi advocated for action against unverified, hateful content on social media. Muzaffar Abbas Chauhan reiterated Muharram is a sacred month, and maintaining peace is crucial.

All the members of the Divisional Peace Committee expressed their commitment to being ambassadors of peace and playing an active role in ensuring harmony. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, CPO Sadiq Dogar, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Syed Asghar Ali Naqvi, Engineer Sakhawat Ali, Sahibzada Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Khawar Hussain Bhutta, Inayatullah Rehmani, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Syed Aun Raza Shamsi, Maulana Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui, and President of the Chamber of Commerce Mian Rashid Iqbal. DCs, DPOs, and religious scholars also participated via video link. The meeting concluded with prayers for peace and progress in the country.