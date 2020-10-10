UrduPoint.com
Peace Conference Held At Parachinar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

The 73 Bridge of Pakistan Army on Saturday organized a conference titled "Peaceful Pakistan" for promoting peace and harmony in district Kurram

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The 73 Bridge of Pakistan Army on Saturday organized a conference titled "Peaceful Pakistan" for promoting peace and harmony in district Kurram.

People from all walk of lives including Ulema, political leaders, dignitaries and tribal elders, army officers attended the conference.

The objective of the conference was to maintain communal harmony and peace situation in Kurram district.

Participants speaking on occasion said that some elements were inciting sectarianism in the country on foreign hands but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

They said there is complete harmony among all schools of thought in district Kurram and demanded immediate action against such elements.

Addressing the conference, Commander 73 Brigade, Brigadier Najaf Abbas said that due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army, peace has been established in kurram and other tribal districts.

