Peace conference held in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Khateeb Badshahi Mosque and chairman Majlis Ulama-e- Pakistan, Hazrat Molana Syed Abd-ul-Khabir Azad, urged inter-faith harmony and promotion of tolerance for prosperity in the country.

He said this during Paigham-e-Aman (peace) conference organized by Majlis Ulama-e- Pakistan (Multan) held at press club here on Thursday in which ulema from all sects participated.

Khateeb Badshahi Mosque said that they were conducting fifth peace conference in Madina-tul-Aulia after Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. He said that purpose of arranging such conferences was to strengthen Inter-faith harmony, promotion of love and tolerance.

He said that they wanted to give message to enemy of the country that their agenda of creating unrest in Pakistan will never be fulfilled.

The conspiracies of sectarianism will not be succeeded in the country as ulema of all sects are united.

He said that all sects had played their role during Covid-19 pandemic by following SOPs issued by the government and will actively play role during Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram and Rabi-ul-awal.

He said that peace conference is need of the hour and government is also supporting in this regard.

He said that they would go everywhere in the country with message of love and peace.