Peace Conference On Afghanistan Postponed Till After Eid-ul-Azha

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:06 PM

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till after Eid-ul-Azha

The latest reports say that the conference which was due to beheld in Islamabad on Saturday (tomorrow) is now expected to be held after Eid.  

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Friday postponed the two-day Peace conference on Afghanistan due to be held in Islamabad on Saturday (tomorrow).

The development took place after Prime Minister Imran Khan held a delegation-level talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on sidelines of ‘Central and South Asia 2021: Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities’ conference, held in the capital of Uzbekistan.

The conference is now expected to be held after Eidul Azha.

On Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that a two-day Peace conference on Afghanistan will be held in Islamabad on Saturday.

The spokesperson said peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest as any security situation in the neighbouring country has direct impact on our own security.

He said spoilers should not be allowed to exploit any security vacuum in Afghanistan.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades and now it is not possible to accept more refugees. He said regional economic activity and connectivity are vital for peace and prosperity of the region, which is directly linked with tranquility in Afghanistan. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan wanted to reopen Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing with Afghanistan to facilitate cross border movement of the people.

