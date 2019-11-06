Peace Conference organised on second day urs of Sakhi Jam Datar

(@imziishan)

Pakistan International Mashaikh Council organized "Peace Conference" on the second day of the 748th annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Asghar Ali Shah al-Maroof Sakhi Jam Datar

Syed Khawar Hussain Shah Latifi, Syed Farzand Ali Shah Jilani, Syed Ilmuddin Shah Almast Bukhari, Wasiullah Shah Rashdi, Faqir Saif-ur-Rehman Hisbani, Hote Khan Gadhi, Syed Hussein Shah Jilani, Faqir Naveed Hussain Vistro and Sajjada Nasheen of other shrines and Dargahs attended the conference in large numbers.

Speaking at the Peace Conference, speakers said"soil of Sindh is recognized by the Names of religious elders and saints". They said the shrines of religious elders were institutions for love and brotherhood.

They said that Pakistan International Mashaikh Council not only sending a message of peace by organizing programs at the shrines but also running campaign for the liberation of Kashmir. They said those sitting at shrines have to play role in performing the Rasm-e-Shabiri.

Speakers said that Walis' of Allah served in the past for religion and humanity without differentiating between any cast or creed and also spread the message of islam throughout the subcontinent and sacrificed life and livelihood for the cause of Islam.

They said that in order to highlight this message the masters of different Shrines of Pakistan have pledged to unite once again to make Sufism public again. The said the existence of Pakistan Mashaikh Ittehad Council would be only a service to humanity and the promotion of Sufism by uniting all the Sajjada Nasheens.

They said that our soldiers have protected the country by sacrificing their lives for the sake of country. They said that Gadi Nasheens have formed Pakistan Mashaikh Ittehad Council with a pledge to end terrorism and sectarianism and also to prevent the immoral and unlawful acts at the shrines by so-called devotees.

They said that shrines are in fact fundamentals of Islam and we have a duty to protect these holy places. They said "The guardians of Allah are alive and elements involved in blasting at shrines have no religion". Speakers said the purpose of holding of Peace Conference was to convey the message of love of Saints to the masses, which would end hatred.

They said that they have come here to spread the message of love. Earlier the Peace Conference started with the reciting the Holy Quran. Town Officer Jam Sahib, Noor Ahmed Zardari welcomed the visiting guests.

Special prayer for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation were offered at the end of the conference. The conference resolved for declaration of public holidays on the occasion of Urs of all religious elders and including of Gadi Nasheens in administrative and religious committees.

They also opted to stop the Indian atrocities on oppressed people of Kashmir, giving them right of freedom, including Saints' teachings education curriculum, tightening of security arrangements at all the shrines and carrying out development work at shrines. Prior to holding of conference, all the Sajjada Nasheens attended the shrine of Sakhi Jam Datar, laid wreath and offered Fateha.