Peace Council holds rally in support of armed forces

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Peace Council for Human Rights and Interfaith Harmony organized a rally in Abbottabad to celebrate the success of operation Bunyam Marsoos and express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Led by District Chairman Sardar Abdul Rasheed, the rally began at Fawara Chowk and concluded at the Baloch Regiment Center.

Participants, including council leaders, office-bearers, and youth, raised national flags and chanted slogans in support of the military. Speakers praised the Pakistan Army and Air Force for thwarting India’s aggression on May 10 and commended Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for boosting national pride.

The Peace Council reaffirmed its commitment to bridging the gap between the public and the military.

The event ended with participants showering flower petals at the regiment center and dispersing peacefully.