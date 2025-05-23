Open Menu

Peace Council Holds Rally In Support Of Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Peace Council holds rally in support of armed forces

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Peace Council for Human Rights and Interfaith Harmony organized a rally in Abbottabad to celebrate the success of operation Bunyam Marsoos and express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Led by District Chairman Sardar Abdul Rasheed, the rally began at Fawara Chowk and concluded at the Baloch Regiment Center.

Participants, including council leaders, office-bearers, and youth, raised national flags and chanted slogans in support of the military. Speakers praised the Pakistan Army and Air Force for thwarting India’s aggression on May 10 and commended Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for boosting national pride.

The Peace Council reaffirmed its commitment to bridging the gap between the public and the military.

The event ended with participants showering flower petals at the regiment center and dispersing peacefully.

Recent Stories

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

32 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

47 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

47 minutes ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

1 hour ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

2 hours ago
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

2 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan