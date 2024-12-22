Open Menu

Peace Council Pakistan Highlights Role Of Security Forces In Oath-taking Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Peace Council Pakistan highlights role of security forces in oath-taking ceremony

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Provincial Chairman Peace Council Pakistan (PCP) Saleem Daulatzai on Sunday reaffirmed the Council's dedication to promoting peace and human rights. He commended the sacrifices made by the country's security institutions, emphasizing their indispensable role in safeguarding national stability and security.

Daulatzai expressed these views during the oath-taking ceremony for the newly appointed office-bearers of the PCP for Human Rights City Abbottabad. Malik Waseem Advocate, former Tehsil Councilor of City Abbottabad, was sworn in as Chairman, with Sheikh Aftab Afzal taking the position of General Secretary. The oaths were administered by Saleem Daulatzai himself.

Malik Waseem Advocate, the newly elected Tehsil Chairman, reinforced the importance of countering malicious campaigns targeting security institutions.

He praised the Pakistan Army as a pillar of national security, stating, “It is because of their unwavering dedication that the nation can rest peacefully at night.”

Additionally, Malik Waseem Advocate pledged to address key challenges faced by Abbottabad's residents. He highlighted issues such as the need for cemetery land, establishment of community centers, drainage improvements, streetlights and employment opportunities for youth.

The event was attended by prominent officials, including Divisional Chairman Tahir Khan Tanoli, District Chairman Abbottabad Sardar Abdul Rasheed and General Secretary Muhammad Khan Swati, who also delivered speeches.

Vice Chairman Malik Ayub, Anwar Dad Satti and other district and tehsil office-bearers were present to witness the occasion.

