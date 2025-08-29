Peace Cricket Tournament held at Kalaya

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A "Peace Cricket Tournament" was successfully held at Kalaya Headquarters in the Lower Orakzai under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government’s Program Awami Agenda.

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Irfanuddin attended the event as chief guests.

A total of 20 local cricket teams participated while final match was played between Feroz Khel and Utman Khel teams.

District Police Officer Orakzai Shaukat Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lower Orakzai, tribal elders, government officials and a large number of youth were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the commissioner said youth were the nation’s valuable asset and such sporting events help channel their energy in constructive directions.

They added that tournaments not only keep young people away from negative activities but also promote teamwork, tolerance and social cohesion.

They assured that the district administration would continue promoting sports and cultural events in the future to provide youth with opportunities to showcase their talents and contribute to social development.

The "Peace Cricket Tournament" was described as a practical effort by the government to promote peace, brotherhood and positive trends through sports, which received overwhelming appreciation from the public.