UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace & Development, Central Pillars Of Pakistan's Foreign Policy: Sohail Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:32 PM

Peace & development, central pillars of Pakistan's foreign policy: Sohail Mahmood

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday said that "peace and development" were the central pillars of Pakistan's foreign policy framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday said that "peace and development" were the central pillars of Pakistan's foreign policy framework.

Talking to a group of 19 diplomats from 14 countries who called on him, the foreign secretary in this context particularly highlighted Pakistan's initiatives for peaceful resolution of disputes in various parts of the world and the renewed focus on economic diplomacy for the facilitation of core national economic development goals.

The group is attending the 27th Junior Diplomatic Course at the Foreign Service Academy. The course participants are from Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea, Iran, Madagascar, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nepal, Nigeria, Palestine and Tunisia.

While sharing Pakistan's vision of peaceful negihbourhood, he said that resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained the key to durable peace and stability in South Asia.

He also highlighted Pakistan's contribution to international peace and security including through participation in the UN peacekeeping Missions, particularly in Africa.

The foreign secretary added that the diplomatic training programme was aimed at further deepening Pakistan's relations with the developing world. He added that the participants, during their visits to different parts of Pakistan, would have witnessed warm and hospitable nature of the Pakistani people, the open and pluralistic society of Pakistan, and socio-economic development achieved by country.

He urged them to contribute to the development of stronger bilateral relations between Pakistan and their respective countries.

The Foreign Service academy, since its establishment in September 1981, has been imparting training to foreign diplomats from the friendly countries. TheAcademy has so far trained 1389 diplomats from 107 Countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Resolution World United Nations Palestine Iran Mali Jammu Equatorial Guinea Tunisia Comoros Guinea Ghana Maldives Mauritania Mauritius Madagascar Nigeria Nepal September From Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects electoral process of SCC el ..

34 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah receives delegation from LandScap ..

49 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower pays surprise visit ..

1 minute ago

20-day deadline given to heads of police stations ..

1 minute ago

Minister reviews SME sector,cottage industry,youth ..

1 minute ago

Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommends appoint ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.