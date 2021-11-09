UrduPoint.com

Peace ,development In Region Linked With Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute: Dr Tahir Tabassum

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

The dream of peace and development in the region is based on the principles of justice, tolerance, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute and religious coexistence, President International Think Tank Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) Dr Muhammad said on Tuesday

"Peace is not possible without justice. We must speak out against oppression", he added.

He was talking to eminent religious scholar Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, human rights activists Dr. Shagufta Naseer Abbasi, Umair Pervez Khan and Dr. Bushra Abbasi. Secretary General of INSPAD Ms. Kishwar Aqeel was also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Tabassum said that humanity was being humiliated , adding that bloodshed and lack of sense of responsibility has been created.

Mufti Zameer Ahmad Sajid said that islam is a religion of peace and conspiracies were being hatched against Muslims in every age, adding that now it is time for unity so that all conspiracies can be fought together.

Dr. Shagufta Naseer Abbasi said, adding that human rights violations are spreading in every region of the world. "We will organize a series of lectures on these important issues in collaboration with INSPAD", she added.

Mrs Kishwar Aqeel said that besides traditional education, the new generation should also be introduced to Islamic traditions, norms and culture.

"Our new generation is suffering from confusion and pressure , said Umair Pervez Khan, a doctoral student from Turkey, adding that government's efforts to resolve the long-running Kashmir dispute were insufficient and there was an urgent need for diplomacy by formulating a clear policy."President and Secretary General INSPAD presented 'Ambassadors of Peace' certificates to Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Dr Shagufta Naseer Abbasi and Umair Pervez Khan on their services rendered for peace, human rights and religious harmony.

