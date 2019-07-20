UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace, Development In Sindh Among PM's Top Priorities: Imran Ismail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

Peace, development in Sindh among PM's top priorities: Imran Ismail

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that development of Sindh and peace in the province were among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media at the residence of Grand Democratic Alliance's General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo here on Saturday, the Governor said that people who had ruled Sindh did not deliver, agriculture and economy of the province had been destroyed.

The Governor acknowledged plundering of the province's resources and funds while reiterating that he would not let anyone trample rights of the people..

"The people of Sindh would have to raise their voice for education, health and accountability," he said adding that, for justice and development in Sindh, the Federal government would implement the demands of GDA.

Commenting on the rape, kidnapping and murders of women, he said the provincial government and the police should play their part to bring the culprits to the book.

He assured Palijo that he would take up the case of acute water shortage in Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Dadu and Tharparkar districts with the provincial government.

"The corrupt elements have caused economic destruction of the farmers," he observed.

The Governor said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, GDA and all patriotic political parties should work together to bring about improvements in Sindh and rest of the country.

He noted that Pakistan had given many sacrifices in the fight against the menace of terrorism.

Ayaz Latif Palijo said successive provincial governments have failed to address various problems in Sindh and blamed the incumbent government of Pakistan Peoples Party for completely failing on that account.

The GDA's leader said the people of Sindh wanted repatriation of Afghanis, Burmese and Bengalis.

He deplored that due to corruption and ineptitude of the provincial government the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and rest of Sindh were facing shortage of water.

"If all the corrupt elements in Sindh are not arrested, the process of accountability will become suspicious," he said, adding that corruption and terrorism had made people of Pakistan feel insecure.

Earlier, Palijo hosted luncheon for the Governor during which the two sides discussed the issues of Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Shortage Prime Minister Police Kidnapping Governor Education Water Agriculture Hyderabad Alliance Thatta Badin Dadu Tharparkar Sujawal Pakistan Peoples Party Women Media All Government Top

Recent Stories

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

54 minutes ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

54 minutes ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

54 minutes ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

1 hour ago

DIG inspects security measures at polling stations ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.