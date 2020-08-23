Peace, development interlinked with resolving conflicts like IIOJK: Chairman Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday said that peace and development were interlinked with resolving conflicts like Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and human rights violations in the world.

He expressed these views at a ceremony held at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services , said a press release issued here.

He also welcomed the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron and said that her visit was taking place at a very high time.

He extended felicitations to the IPU on bringing out an impressive publication which explained its journey and told the readers about efforts made for strengthening peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality and parliamentary cooperation over the past 130 years for sustainable development of the planet.

He also appreciated the Gabriela Barron for continuing legacy of IPU and encouraging global parliamentary cooperation and dialogue among the nations.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic had affected the whole world, slowing down the global economic growth. "To address this global adversity, IPU's role will be crucial in forging cooperation and joint mechanisms at both inter-governmental and inter-parliamentary levels", the chairman remarked.

He said that inequalities ranked high on IPU's agendas which was growing among nations, however, it could be ended through affirmative action.

He further stated that global peace and development could be attained and special attention was given to countries as well as vulnerable groups within the poor and destitute, women and children.

He emphasized that present global challenges called for joint and sustained efforts and the IPU was well- positioned to act as a bridge in translating international initiatives and commitment into realities by taking action through its 179 member parliaments.

President of IPU Gabriela Cuevas Barron said that parliament reflected the will and aspirations of the people and it was parliament which took measures to translate international agreement according to national and local realities. She expressed her delight to visit Pakistan.

She said that Parliament had a crucial role in protecting and prompting human rights and democratic values in the societies.

The world, she said, was passing through hard times and the pandemic had created global health crisis besides adding to socio-economic hardships.

She observed "Our issues are shared and we all need to make joint efforts to overcome them.""The pandemic has not sought permission from one country to pass on to another and such problems need no passport", she said while emphasizing the need for increased collaboration between the parliaments and governments.

She said that multilateral cooperation was the need of the hour and it was the only option to address the common issues through a collective approach.