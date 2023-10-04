Peace essential for promotion of economic activities: Commissioner

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for the eradication of crimes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for the eradication of crimes.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order at his office, he said the protection of life, property and honour of citizens was the prime responsibility of the police and it must utilize all its energies for redressal of the masses’ grievances.

He also directed law enforcement agencies to take indiscriminate action against criminals.

The commissioner said peace was essential for development, prosperity and promotion of economic activities because progress and uplift of society were closely linked with the provision of justice. While injustice not only breeds crime and violence but also results in oppression and anarchy, police had a great responsibility to check oppression and help the aggrieved, he added.