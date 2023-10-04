Open Menu

Peace Essential For Promotion Of Economic Activities: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Peace essential for promotion of economic activities: Commissioner

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for the eradication of crimes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for the eradication of crimes.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order at his office, he said the protection of life, property and honour of citizens was the prime responsibility of the police and it must utilize all its energies for redressal of the masses’ grievances.

He also directed law enforcement agencies to take indiscriminate action against criminals.

The commissioner said peace was essential for development, prosperity and promotion of economic activities because progress and uplift of society were closely linked with the provision of justice. While injustice not only breeds crime and violence but also results in oppression and anarchy, police had a great responsibility to check oppression and help the aggrieved, he added.

Related Topics

Police Technology Law And Order Sukkur Progress Criminals All

Recent Stories

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left ..

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left over food items

26 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petition ..

May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in two cases

26 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity th ..

PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity theft: LESCO

26 minutes ago
 Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

26 minutes ago
 Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and ..

Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and leakages to improve the econom ..

29 minutes ago
 Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in wo ..

Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in women

29 minutes ago
GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in ..

GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in schools

28 minutes ago
 FTO launches countrywide survey for business-frien ..

FTO launches countrywide survey for business-friendly tax reforms: Dr Fayyaz Ran ..

28 minutes ago
 IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of ci ..

IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of city

29 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt implements green color medicine p ..

Balochistan govt implements green color medicine packing

29 minutes ago
 Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venic ..

Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash

35 minutes ago
 France's Macron promises more referendums

France's Macron promises more referendums

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan