Peace Establishment, Protection Of Every Citizen Task Of State: CM Bugti

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Peace establishment, protection of every citizen task of state: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday said all measures were being taken for sustainable peace as the establishment of peace and the protection of every citizen is the responsibility of the state.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, he said that the survival of humanity and the formation of a developed society are possible through peace while peacekeeping is the biggest challenge in the world today.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Pakistan is in the grip of global conspiracies that we need to get things right internally.

He said that the negative role of social media in sabotaging peace could not be closed, nor could external forces be ignored in worsening the situation in Balochistan.

“Outside handlers are taking the youth away from the state on social media”, he said.

The CM said that the seeds of hatred are being created between the youth and the state adding that that we have to realize the delicacy of the situation, we are sending our young people around the world, including Oxford University to explore new avenues of learning and development.

He said that on the other hand, anti-peace elements are pushing them into the darkness of despair and are inducing them to sabotage the peace in the beloved country.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that on the International Day of Peace, we reiterate our commitment to make Pakistan and Balochistan the cradle of peace.

