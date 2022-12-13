UrduPoint.com

Peace Fair Held At University Of Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 10:41 PM

The Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar on Tuesday organized a two-day 'Peace Fair' to empower the youth of the province through cultural diversity, strengthen law and order and promote religious harmony

The aim of the fair is to showcase a positive aspect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, depict rich cultural diversity, and to lead the province on the path of development through positive thinking and skills.

Provincial Minister for sports, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, teachers, students and people from various walks of life participated in the fair.

Students appreciated the event and said that such events give the message to youth to live together in peace and harmony and respect each other if they do not belong to the same culture or religion.

