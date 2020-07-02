UrduPoint.com
Peace, Harmony, Tolerance Priority Of Govt: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:25 PM

Peace, harmony, tolerance priority of govt: minister

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the priority of the Punjab government is to promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance in the province

He expressed these views during a meeting with representatives of different welfare organizations here at human rights camp office on Thursday.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken effective steps fora peaceful environment across the country.

