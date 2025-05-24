Peace Imperative For Development: Police, Public Join Hands In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan :May 24 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th May, 2025) In a significant step towards enhancing peace and development in Dera Ismail Khan, SP Dera Ismail Khan City Ali Hamza initiated collaborative efforts with members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and Public Liaison Committees. The meetings were held under the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Shahzada to strengthen community-police engagement.
The discussions centered on coordinated actions to combat crime, eradicate drug abuse, and reinforce public safety. SP Hamza emphasized that “Peace is imperative for development, and the role of community bodies like the DRC and Liaison Committees is vital in achieving this goal. Their cooperation under the Constitution, existing laws, and police regulations is essential to sustaining a secure and progressive society.

He further elaborated on the structure, purpose, and responsibilities of the committees, underlining their importance in addressing grassroots-level issues and enhancing community trust in law enforcement.
Key focus areas included resolving local disputes through mutual consultation, promoting regional development, and bolstering community policing frameworks. The gatherings also highlighted the urgent need for persistent engagement and collaboration between the police and local stakeholders to prevent the spread of narcotics and other social ills.
Committee members expressed unwavering support for the police's initiatives, pledging to assist in maintaining law and order, resolving conflicts peacefully, and contributing to the welfare and progress of the community.
