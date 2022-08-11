Peace: imperative for national harmony: Dr Rizwanullah Kokab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :All segments of the society should play their key role for establishing peace in the country as durable peace is imperative for national harmony.

These views were expressed by Chairman Department of History Government College University Dr Rizwanullah Kokab while talking to participants of a Diamond Jubilee Jashn-e-Azadi seminar titled 'National Sovereignty & Establishment of Peace' at university here on Thursday.

He said that "we should forge unity among our ranks by avoiding all political and social differences as a nation for national sovereignty", adding that the nations who failed to build unity on national issues become part of history.

The seminar was arranged by the Directorate of Students Affairs under the aegis of Historians Society.