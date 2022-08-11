UrduPoint.com

Peace: Imperative For National Harmony: Dr Rizwanullah Kokab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Peace: imperative for national harmony: Dr Rizwanullah Kokab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :All segments of the society should play their key role for establishing peace in the country as durable peace is imperative for national harmony.

These views were expressed by Chairman Department of History Government College University Dr Rizwanullah Kokab while talking to participants of a Diamond Jubilee Jashn-e-Azadi seminar titled 'National Sovereignty & Establishment of Peace' at university here on Thursday.

He said that "we should forge unity among our ranks by avoiding all political and social differences as a nation for national sovereignty", adding that the nations who failed to build unity on national issues become part of history.

The seminar was arranged by the Directorate of Students Affairs under the aegis of Historians Society.

Related Topics

All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

1 hour ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

2 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

2 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

3 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.