Peace Impossible Sans Resolving Kashmir Issue: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:33 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said peace is impossible in South Asian region without resolving the issues of Kashmir and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said peace is impossible in South Asian region without resolving the issues of Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Addressing Rehmatul-lil-Alamin Conference organised by Milli Yakjehti Council and Majlis Wahdatul lil Muslaimeen, at local hotel, he stressed ridding the country from the menaces of corruption and nepotism and asked religious scholars to play their role in eradication of sectarianism.

He said,Armed forces have rendered unmatched sacrifices for eradicating terrorism and achieving lasting peace.

