UrduPoint.com

Peace In Afghanistan Existential Issue For Pakistan: Dr Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:24 AM

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said the peaceful resolution of Afghan crisis and peace in the region is an existential matter for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said the peaceful resolution of Afghan crisis and peace in the region is an existential matter for Pakistan.

Addressing a discussion held on Evolving Afghanistan situation, the NSA briefed the foreign media correspondents on Pakistan's perspective.

Dr Moeed said Pakistan wanted to make sure that the international community played its due role in bringing stability to the conflict hit region of Afghanistan.

He underlined that if the global community made the Taliban a pariah in the region then it would incur drastic impacts in the form migration and terrorism spill over to Pakistani side.

He briefed the foreign media journalists that Pakistan had graciously hosted around five million Afghan refugees since 1979 with it's own available limited resources and would continue further till a dignified repatriation mechanism was worked out by the global players.

"Due to our prevailing economic situation, we are not able to take on more refugee inflow burden into Pakistan," he added.

The NSA presented a detailed historic and contemporary view of the perspective maintained by Pakistan over the Afghan issue and the historical background in this regard.

He underscored that Pakistan Embassy in Kabul was the only one operating 24/7 to assist evacuation.

"Around 8,000 people have been evacuated including 30 female journalists who were rescued on priority following their request. It will keep on working to assist more in the evacuation process," he added.

He urged that the world must stop blaming the victim as Pakistan bore maximum brunt of the conflict in Afghanistan and lost over 80,000 lives and more than $152billion economic losses.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan was the only country that had proved to be accurate in its assumption and perspective over Afghan issue.

He said Pakistan wanted all stakeholders and partners of the international community involved in Afghanistan to play their role in averting a massive humanitarian catastrophe in the making.

The discussion was followed by an extensive question hour session where the NSA responded to the media queries.

Responding to APP's query, he said capacity building of the Afghan government institutions was a key concern and a pertinent issue and Pakistan would be looking to see global community playing its sincere role along with local players in this regard.

Replying to another query, he said Pakistan wanted to work with everyone for a peaceful resolution of Afghan conflict and it also sticks to it's stance of dignified return of the Afghan refugees to their country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Resolution World Media All Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

37 minutes ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

25 minutes ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

25 minutes ago
 Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number o ..

Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number of Precision Weapons in Afghani ..

27 minutes ago
 Taliban Reject Reports of Turkey Taking Charge of ..

Taliban Reject Reports of Turkey Taking Charge of Securing Kabul Airport

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.