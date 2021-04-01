UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace In Afghanistan Imperative For Regional Economic Development, Connectivity : National Assembly Speaker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:17 PM

Peace in Afghanistan imperative for regional economic development, connectivity : National Assembly speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional economic development and connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional economic development and connectivity.

Talking to Najeebullah Ali Khel, Ambassador of Afghanistan, he said peace in Afghanistan would bring prosperity there and the region and Pakistan would stand firm with an indigenous Afghan owned peace process.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said constructive engagement between parliamentarians and political leadership of both the countries had brought each other more closer.

He said Pakistani and Afghan people were not only neighbors and brothers but also have strong historic linkages. He said he was looking forward to his visit to Kabul where he would meet his Afghan counterpart and Afghan leadership.

Referring to the initiatives by the parliament and executive, the speaker said on the recommendations of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly impediments in strengthening bilateral relations and trade were removed.

He said tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade had witnessed a positive progression in the bilateral trade.

Afghan Ambassador Najeebullah Ali Khel said the government and people of Afghanistan were also appreciative of Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He agreed that not only Afghanistan but the entire region would reap the dividends of peace in Afghanistan.

He said people on both sides of the border had close affinities. He expressed his gratitude to Speaker Asad Qaiser for this initiatives for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries more closer.

The Afghan ambassador said forthcoming visit of National Assembly speaker and his delegation would be historical and vital for the warm relations between both the countries.

He said this visit would provide an opportunity to Pakistani parliamentarians to meet their Afghan counterparts. He said Afghan government also values parliamentary actions for enhancing bilateral trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul National Assembly Parliament Visit Border Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of firing incid ..

4 minutes ago

Managers of wedding halls arrested, schools sealed ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road acci ..

4 minutes ago

UNICEF Urges Wealthier Nations to Share Vaccines T ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ Countries Agree Gradual Increase in Oil Prod ..

8 minutes ago

Anti-corruption team raids Badin wheat godown

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.