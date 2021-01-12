UrduPoint.com
Peace In Afghanistan Means Peace In Pakistan: COAS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan and former Chairman Afghan High Peace Council Mohammad Karim Khalili met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, "Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan", adding a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours was in Pakistan's national interest, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting.

The Visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan and the COAS vision on future of Pak-Afghan relations.

