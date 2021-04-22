Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

(@fidahassanain)

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Ali Khil and discussed mutual interests and security situation including Afghan peace process.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan and our sole aim is helping Afghans achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He said this while talking to Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Ali Khil, who called on him in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process.