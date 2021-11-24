Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

The Army Chief also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, Director to Afghanistan, Pakistan & Iran for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and UK’s Special Representative on Afghanistan & Pakistan (SRAP) Nigel Casey met COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Both sides discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan came under discussion during their meeting.

The COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.